172 / 365
Happy
This morning we took a stroll down on the farm block we are locked down on and this little flower stood out to me, made me feel a little happier. Hope it does you as well.
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
Tags
flower
,
nz
,
lock-down
