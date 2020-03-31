Previous
Happy by nzkites
172 / 365

Happy

This morning we took a stroll down on the farm block we are locked down on and this little flower stood out to me, made me feel a little happier. Hope it does you as well.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

NZkites

My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
