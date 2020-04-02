Previous
Lonely
Lonely

We visited the park again today to get better mobile connection. It was interesting that the people there all seemed lonely.
2nd April 2020

NZkites

@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time.
