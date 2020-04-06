Previous
Where are we going? by nzkites
175 / 365

Where are we going?

Well I know where this road is going but not sure where the road I am on is going or if I will ever get there! Today is my Grandaughters' second birthday and I cant give her a hug! Hope we are all on a road to somewhere good.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

NZkites

@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
48% complete

