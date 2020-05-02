Sign up
Look up!
While getting our LPG bottles filled we noticed these new containers waiting at the port. I guess they are ready for the Kiwi Fruit exports. They looked great against the vivid blue sky/
2nd May 20
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
279
photos
27
followers
57
following
66% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
2nd May 2020 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nz
,
up
