Look up! by nzkites
237 / 365

While getting our LPG bottles filled we noticed these new containers waiting at the port. I guess they are ready for the Kiwi Fruit exports. They looked great against the vivid blue sky/
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Photo Details

