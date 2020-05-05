Previous
Next
Let Me In! by nzkites
240 / 365

Let Me In!

While out for a stroll today I spotted a seagull in just the position I have been hoping for. It seemed to be looking at the decorative bird on the wall and asking to come inside out of the cold wind.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

NZkites

ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise