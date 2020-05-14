Sign up
240 / 365
May 14th Evening at Mt Maunganui
Today was the first evening of the relaxed lockdown. We had a pleasant walk around the Mount.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
277
photos
27
followers
57
following
Album
365
Tags
beach
,
nz
