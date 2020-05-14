Previous
May 14th Evening at Mt Maunganui by nzkites
May 14th Evening at Mt Maunganui

Today was the first evening of the relaxed lockdown. We had a pleasant walk around the Mount.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

NZkites

@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
