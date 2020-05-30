Previous
A rose by any other name by nzkites
251 / 365

A rose by any other name

Would still be a rose and smell as sweet. This lovely Hibiscus is in the garden of our campground.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

NZkites

@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
