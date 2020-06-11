Previous
Don't look up. by nzkites
267 / 365

Don't look up.

I noticed this interesting view on the floor below and quickly took a photo and hoped the security man would not notice me and that I could keep hold of my phone.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

