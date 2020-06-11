Sign up
Don't look up.
I noticed this interesting view on the floor below and quickly took a photo and hoped the security man would not notice me and that I could keep hold of my phone.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time.
Tags
nz
