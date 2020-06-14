Previous
Next
Rowing Reflections (Best on black) by nzkites
269 / 365

Rowing Reflections (Best on black)

While driving back into town late today I noticed some rowers training on the river so quickly stopped and took a couple of photos and hoped they would look ok for today's image.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

NZkites

ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise