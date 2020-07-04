Sign up
Previous
Next
287 / 365
Night Train (Best on black)
I had been at our storage shed most of the day. On the way home we stopped on the bridge and waited for the next train and here it is.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
0
0
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
328
photos
29
followers
60
following
78% complete
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
4th July 2020 5:42pm
Tags
night
,
b&w
,
railway
,
monochrome
