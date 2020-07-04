Previous
Night Train (Best on black) by nzkites
287 / 365

Night Train (Best on black)

I had been at our storage shed most of the day. On the way home we stopped on the bridge and waited for the next train and here it is.
4th July 2020

NZkites

@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time.
