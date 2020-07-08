Previous
Saint Joseph's Church by nzkites
Saint Joseph's Church

Än early visit today to photograph this lovely old church.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

NZkites

ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
Casablanca ace
What a beautiful building! And I love the Maori sign over the gatepost. What a fascinating juxtaposition of style and culture.
July 10th, 2020  
