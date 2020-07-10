Previous
River 2 by nzkites
294 / 365

River 2

On our way back to our park I could not resist stopping to photograph the river again. Hope I am not boring you.
10th July 2020

NZkites

ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I doubt scenery like this could ever bore me! Beautiful pink in those reflections
July 10th, 2020  
