298 / 365
Bird on a wire the second
I did not get any photos today as it was very wet and I had lots to do. So I fixed up the image from yesterday and made it a bit more interesting.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
0
0
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
Tags
bird
