Home for ten days by nzkites
300 / 365

Home for ten days

Today it's time to move a little bit further so time to move from where we have enjoyed ten sleeps.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time.
