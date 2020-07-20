Sign up
302 / 365
Turkeys
Wild Turkeys near Coromandel.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
20th July 2020 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nz
,
turkey
