Photo 1746
Snowing
view from my front door
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
5965
photos
17
followers
13
following
479% complete
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
2893
2894
1318
1749
2895
1319
1750
2896
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
10th February 2020 2:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
weather
