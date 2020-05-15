Previous
Time to Leave The Pond by oldjosh
Photo 1830

Time to Leave The Pond

The male swan was chasing one of last years offspring around the pond, eventually it went onto the bank where the other young swans were and the father stopped chasing it
Margaret Snell

