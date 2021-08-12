Previous
Steps by oldjosh
Steps

Many years ago my friend and I had a long walk that took us through the Chatsworth Estate, into Edensor ( the estate village), up a lot of steps,across a very wet field and eventually into Bakewell, a day we remember well

Today we visited the village again and I had to find the steps

left, the main flight of steps, there are a few more out of sight

right top the bottom flight, round the corner as many steps lead to the long flight

Bottom the village cottage next to the steps.

I climbed to the top and back down, my friend sensibly didn't
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

