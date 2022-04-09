Sign up
Photo 2183
Pastural Scene
Today I had a walk beside the river Trent at Burton Joyce, Looking across the river toward Shelford
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
More
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
9th April 2022 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
landscape
,
sheep
,
churches
