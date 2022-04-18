Sign up
Photo 2191
River Leen Bank Strengthening
the foot/ cycle path has been widened, large stones placed along the bank to help stop erosion also provide habitat for wild life now the plants need to grow along the verge
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
0
0
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
