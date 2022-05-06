Sign up
Photo 2201
Double Daisies
6th May 2022
6th May 22
1
1
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
7342
photos
18
followers
11
following
603% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
6th May 2022 5:44pm
Tags
flowers
,
daisies
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous.
May 11th, 2022
