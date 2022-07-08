Previous
Under the Bridge by oldjosh
Photo 2244

Under the Bridge

These new flower containers have been installed under the steps of a footbridge over the canal. I do wonder if they will get any rain on them or if they will be watered. time will tell
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Boxplayer ace
Nice idea
July 25th, 2022  
