Photo 2244
Under the Bridge
These new flower containers have been installed under the steps of a footbridge over the canal. I do wonder if they will get any rain on them or if they will be watered. time will tell
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
1
0
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
7463
photos
17
followers
11
following
615% complete
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2243
3544
3545
2244
3546
3547
2245
3548
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
8th July 2022 4:03pm
Tags
canals
,
nottingham canal
Boxplayer
ace
Nice idea
July 25th, 2022
