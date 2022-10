Duffield Castle

all that is left of one of the largest medieval castle Keeps in England. William the Conqueror granted the estate of Duffield Frith to Henry de Ferrers around 1071 who built the keep,

It was destroyed be King Henry II in 1173 as a punishment because William de Ferrers had joined a rebellion against him



The drawing shows how the keep might have looked. Part of the 54 steps leading up to the castle