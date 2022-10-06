Previous
Next
Canal Bridge by oldjosh
Photo 2281

Canal Bridge

The towpath changes sides at this bridge, during the building of the Cleaver and Wake the ramp on the left had to be renewed, today I discovered that right hand one has also been improved, new steps and ramp for bicycles' to be wheeled up or down.

See https://365project.org/oldjosh/365/2022-10-06
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
624% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise