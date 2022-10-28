Sign up
Photo 2300
View from Tegg's Nose
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Margaret Snell
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Views
7
Album
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
28th October 2022 12:34pm
Tags
landscape
