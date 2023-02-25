Previous
Reflections - Lock Keepers House by oldjosh
Reflections - Lock Keepers House

Nottingham and Beeston Canal

talking with a local boat owner he told me that the lock Keeper was not very happy when the new sanitation station was built in his garden. The lock keeper then resigned and has never been replaced.
