Wheelbarrow Draycott by oldjosh
Photo 2395

Wheelbarrow Draycott

Stands at one end of the village, last year it was repainted to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Margaret Snell

