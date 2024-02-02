Previous
Rain Cllouds by oldjosh
Rain Cllouds

Nottingham Light Night day

The clouds were continually changing colour
Because I was helping with the William Booth Birthplace Museum candle lit tours, I wasn't able to see many of the insulations,
These I saw in Snienton Market on my way home.
2nd February 2024

Margaret Snell

@oldjosh
