Previous
Trent Building - Nottinham University by oldjosh
Photo 2473

Trent Building - Nottinham University

An early start this morning, to attend this months 7am Nottingham City Pray Meeting, taking place in this building. photo taken from across the lake from Hghfield park It was raining and the white round spots are raindrops on the lens
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
677% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise