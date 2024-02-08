Sign up
Previous
Photo 2473
Trent Building - Nottinham University
An early start this morning, to attend this months 7am Nottingham City Pray Meeting, taking place in this building. photo taken from across the lake from Hghfield park It was raining and the white round spots are raindrops on the lens
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Margaret Snell
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
buildings
,
nottingham university
