River Trent Flooding Fields by oldjosh
Photo 2486

River Trent Flooding Fields

Looking across the River towards Barton in Fabis from Attenborough nature reserve
Two fields are flooded bu the village is protected by a flood bank

Parts of the reserve are flooded and if it was much higher it would be over this bank as well

it was hailing when I took this photo but a little before the sun was shining.
Photo Details

