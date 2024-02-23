Sign up
Previous
Photo 2486
River Trent Flooding Fields
Looking across the River towards Barton in Fabis from Attenborough nature reserve
Two fields are flooded bu the village is protected by a flood bank
Parts of the reserve are flooded and if it was much higher it would be over this bank as well
it was hailing when I took this photo but a little before the sun was shining.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
8288
photos
13
followers
11
following
681% complete
Views
0
Album
Taken
27th February 2024 2:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
hail
,
floods
,
rivers
,
trent
,
.river
,
rsin
,
trent'
