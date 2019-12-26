Sign up
Photo 2846
Nativity
Another wet day, I only walked to the Supermarket, I noticed this display in the Mesopotamia Charity Shop. The picture above the scene state that Jesus was a refuge. The family having to flee to Egypt
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
5831
photos
19
followers
12
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
26th December 2019 2:30pm
Tags
christmas
