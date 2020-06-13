Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3014
Cottage Joinery
This old building is in Radford Road Basford, near the former Star Brewery buildings, I have not been able to find information about this building but imagine it was connected to the brewery.
Bespoke furniture is still made here,
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
6231
photos
17
followers
13
following
825% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
13th June 2020 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
