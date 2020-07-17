Sign up
Photo 3046
Turtle
new addition to the pond in Vernon park, obviously been named Vernon by some of the local residents.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Margaret Snell
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
turtle
,
parks
,
vernon park
