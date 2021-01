Nottingham Surburban Railway

ran through Woodthorpe Park, here is the train emerging from a bridge into the park first in a cutting then a tunnel.

There are plenty of warning signs around, Keeping dogs on a lead yes but what's this about playing golf, on the railway line

the yellow notice says 'Caution Golf, please note this is a Pitch and Putt Course. please keep dogs on leads and off the greens.



The fourth small picture is one of five depicting aspects of the park.