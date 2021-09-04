Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3254
The Old and ....
The Abbey Pumping Station opened in 1891 stands on the bank of the river Soar in Leicester and now has a new modern neighbour
See 65project.org/oldjosh/2013/2021-09-04
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
6729
photos
17
followers
11
following
891% complete
View this month »
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
Latest from all albums
1468
2004
3252
1469
3253
2005
2006
3254
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
4th September 2021 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
architecture
,
leicester
,
abbey pumping station
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close