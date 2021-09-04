Previous
Next
The Old and .... by oldjosh
Photo 3254

The Old and ....

The Abbey Pumping Station opened in 1891 stands on the bank of the river Soar in Leicester and now has a new modern neighbour

See 65project.org/oldjosh/2013/2021-09-04
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
891% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise