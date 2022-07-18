Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3556
Old Turn Junction
Birmingham
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
7480
photos
17
followers
11
following
974% complete
View this month »
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
Latest from all albums
3553
2251
2252
3554
3555
2253
2254
3556
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
17th July 2022 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
canals
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful Capture.
July 29th, 2022
Margaret Snell
ace
@happysnaps
thank you Valerie
July 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close