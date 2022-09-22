Previous
Next
The Train at Platform 4 is .... by oldjosh
Photo 3621

The Train at Platform 4 is ....

a long walk to catch.

taken from the foot bridge across Nottingham station, which is some way from the .station entry
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
992% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise