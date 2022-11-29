Previous
Next
Ready to pack 1 by oldjosh
Photo 3688

Ready to pack 1

After the party yesterday we took the tables into the main hall ready for the toys and gits for families in need this Christmas.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
1010% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise