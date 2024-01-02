Sign up
Photo 3923
Puddle
It rained all day, photo taken from my door step
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Margaret Snell
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
2461
3919
3920
2462
3921
3922
2463
3923
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
2nd January 2024 1:54pm
Tags
weather
rain
puddles
Sue Cooper
I think the flooding has been particularly bad in your area. Hope you're ok Margaret.
January 5th, 2024
