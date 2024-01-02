Previous
Puddle by oldjosh
Photo 3923

Puddle

It rained all day, photo taken from my door step
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
1074% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
I think the flooding has been particularly bad in your area. Hope you're ok Margaret.
January 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise