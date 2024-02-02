Previous
Next
Flower Lights by oldjosh
Photo 3929

Flower Lights

I was helping with the William Booth Birthplace Museum candle lit tours, at the adjoining centre Salvation Army centre there was live music and refreshments. These flowers that light up the courtyard were made by an artist who was holding a workshop in the centre, The Artist uses recycled plastic bags and materials in her art work.

Many visitors went home with their handy work.
Insert After my duty at the museum, there was not a lot of time but I quickly made a flower, not as perfect as I would have liked,
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
1076% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise