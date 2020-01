Brinsley 4

At Brinsley Headstock, the site of the former coal mine where the writer DH Lawrance's father worked. They lived in Eastwood about a mile from here.

Best to visit here on a Wednesday as the Plaque on the side of the table states

Community Cafe Sharing Gods Love

Wednesday 10.00am to midday at St James Church, Brindsley.

There are no cafe's in the village