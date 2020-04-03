Previous
Next
My Garden 4 by oldjosh
Photo 1335

My Garden 4

After removing the weeds, and some of the plants that were taking over the garden, I then removed the rest i order to dig in fertilizer. I removed the fence to make it easier.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise