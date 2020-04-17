Previous
My Garden 17 by oldjosh
Photo 1349

My Garden 17

These tiny plants were in one of the plant pots I emptied, I had to wash all the soil off their roots to ensure there were no vine weevil larvae.
on the left two primula, on the right double daisies. In the middle ? I wait to find out.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh you are really getting a wonderful garden going in this time of isolation! well done
April 17th, 2020  
