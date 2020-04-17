Sign up
Photo 1349
My Garden 17
These tiny plants were in one of the plant pots I emptied, I had to wash all the soil off their roots to ensure there were no vine weevil larvae.
on the left two primula, on the right double daisies. In the middle ? I wait to find out.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
garden
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh you are really getting a wonderful garden going in this time of isolation! well done
April 17th, 2020
