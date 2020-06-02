Sign up
Photo 1363
Cinibar Moth
on a cane in my garden
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
insects
,
garden
,
moths
Jesika
Looks like it, great find. My garden has, at last, decided to grow Ragwort so I’m hopeful Mrs Cinnabar will consider it for her nursery.
July 1st, 2020
