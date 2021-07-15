Previous
Derby Rams 15 Flamsteed's Ram
Derby Rams 15 Flamsteed's Ram

The face of this ram is very dark and did not show up well on the photo but between is't front feet was the picture of Flamsteed who was born in Derbyshire and was appointed by King Charles II as the first Astronomer Royal
