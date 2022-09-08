Previous
Elysian Spires by oldjosh
Photo 1709

Elysian Spires

Radical Horizons sculpture trail - Chatsworth Estate

A celebration of turning non-precious objects into treasure.
Shrine and young people from the Derbyshire Virtual School made these spires in a spirit of intuition and discovery
