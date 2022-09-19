Previous
Next
John Henry - Duke of Rutland by oldjosh
Photo 1720

John Henry - Duke of Rutland

Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire.

Hs appears to be looking down and not too impressed by the bin of rubbish parked in front of him
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
473% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise