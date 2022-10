Eye of Time - Leicester University

This sculptural 'noon mark' incorporates a small hole angled upwards in a north-south plane, At midday (or 1pm BST) the sun shines through it to project a spot of light upon a figure-8 shaped curve (known as an analemma) incised on the inner surface of the work, the time of year is indicated by the position of the spot around this curve



Designed by Allan Mills.

Sculpted by Fairhaven of Anglesey Abbey Ltd.