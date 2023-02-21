Sign up
Photo 1796
Crocus and Snowdrops
In the churchyard of The Priory Church of St Anthony, Lenton
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
1
2
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
7930
photos
18
followers
11
following
492% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Now and Then
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
21st February 2023 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
crocus
,
sonowdrops
Josie Gilbert
Beautiful shot.
March 1st, 2023
