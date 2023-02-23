Sign up
80 / 365
A Big Fan
No time to go out today so this will have to do
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
0
0
@onebyone
For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
Tags
black and white
,
fan
,
abstract
,
monochrome
,
blades
